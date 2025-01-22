A64 Malton: Road remains closed after man dies following collision

A man in his 50s has died following a collision on the A64

The A64 remains closed following a serious collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 22).

Shortly after 3.30am this morning (January 22), officers became aware of a red Vauxhall Corsa which had left the A64 near Crambeck and collided with a tree.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family have been made aware.

A North Yorkshire Police vehicle had attempted to stop the car a short time before the collision.

The A64 currently remains closed in both directions to allow for collision investigation work to take place and this closure is expected to remain in place until rush hour today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250012775.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is mandatory for a police force to refer itself to the IOPC following a death with any police involvement.