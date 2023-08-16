A post on the Humberside Police – East Riding of Yorkshire North Facebook page read: “This rather clean looking BMW X3 caught the attention of NPT's PS Almond whilst he was on a tasking.

"He requested colleagues from Patrol attend in a marked car to stop the vehicle for checks.

"They made to the area and invited the driver to stop, but he failed to do so, and made off at very high speed.

The BMW X3 was seized by police

"The vehicle was pursued for a short time before the fleeing drivers actions became too dangerous to continue the pursuit, after the BMW mounted the pavement and continued at speed.

"A short time later the vehicle was found abandoned. It was subsequently seized and recovered.

“If you were the driver and you want your shiny, fast BMW back, come and see us at the Police station, we would love to chat. Oh, and you left your t-shirt on the seat too.......”