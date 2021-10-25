Acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to be appointed

The acting commissioner will be in post for three weeks.

The North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will meet on Thursday, November 4 when the main item of business will be to consider the appointment of an Acting Commissioner from the staff of the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

An election for the Commissioner vacancy is expected to be held on 25 November, 2021, so the Panel will be looking to appoint an Acting Commissioner to undertake the role in the intervening three weeks.

The meeting will be held at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters at Alverton Court in Northallerton, at 2.30pm.

It is intended that the meeting will be live-streamed and broadcast. There will be limited capacity for the press and public to attend this meeting.

To ensure that the Panel can maintain a safe capacity in terms of Covid-19 precautions, anyone interested in attending in person is asked to contact the Panel in advance via [email protected]