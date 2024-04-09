'Actions have consequences': Man charged after breaching direction to leave notice in Scarborough

The man was charged after returning to the town centre within his 48 hour exclusion period

Whilst on patrols on Sunday (April 7) PCSO Switzer-Green and PCSO Pearcey encountered a local man in Scarborough's town centre who was acting in an anti-social manner.

The CCTV operators had also noted that the man had been approaching lone females in the street.

To prevent this from continuing, the officers issued the man with a direction to leave notice, preventing him from re-entering the town centre for a 48-hour period.

Sergeant Adam Marshall of Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We use direction to leave dispersals to prevent ongoing, or the likeliness of continued, anti-social behaviour.

"We are here to keep our communities safe, and we will use robust actions to do so."

However, the man, a 42 year old from Scarborough, was arrested for breaching the direction yesterday (Monday April 8) and has now been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court in the near future.