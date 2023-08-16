News you can trust since 1882
Air ambulance called after collision between bus and car in Whitby

The air ambulance was called to assist the casualty of a collision between a car and a bus on the B1416 near Whitby.
By Louise Perrin
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:18 BST
The collision occurred on the B1416 near SneatonThe collision occurred on the B1416 near Sneaton
The incident occurred at 6.31pm on Tuesday evening (August 15) on the B1416 near Sneaton.

Fire crews from Whitby and Lythe stations attended the road traffic collision between the bus and the car which left one person trapped.

The crews extricated casualty, who was then taken to hospital via air ambulance.