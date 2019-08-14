'Alarming' 44 drivers caught speeding on A170 near school and play area

North Yorkshire Police have recorded speeds of up to 48mph in a 30mph limit zone last night.

Speed enforcement took place in a community on the A170 near a local school and play area.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said: "Alarmingly 44 speeding offences were recorded with speeds of up to 48mph in the 30mph limit.

"Think! If your child was hit by a vehicle travelling at those speeds, the chances of them surviving are virtually zero.

"The limit is 30 for a reason. We are here to enforce that limit and make the communities a safer place to live. Please #SlowDown and #StaySafe."