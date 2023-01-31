Alert as cold caller in Sleights, near Whitby, urging householders to get driveway done

Police say the suspect has been knocking on doors, cold calling residents and has been persistently attempting to get residents to agree to a new driveway.

The suspect has been telling residents that their neighbours are having their driveways done and have suggested the resident may want theirs doing at the same time.

PCSO James Senior from Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team said : “We have visited a number of vulnerable residents who have been affected by the cold caller.

“Thankfully, no-one has fallen victim to handing any money over.”

North Yorkshire Police advice for dealing with any doorstep caller

1. Stop! – Never let a stranger in to your home.

2. Check! – If the caller is from a legitimate organisation, they will be happy to show their ID. Call their organisation – not using any phone numbers on their ID. You can verify a Police Officer by calling 101.

3. Take your time! – Don’t let a cold caller pressure you in to paying money or signing a contract.

4. Do your research! – If you are considering having work done to your property, research costs. If in doubt, contact Trading Standards on 0808 223 11 33

5. Don’t share! – Never give out personal details to cold callers.

6. Say NO! – Have the confidence to say NO.

If in doubt, keep them out. Call 101 if you are having issues with a cold caller.