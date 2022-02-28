Altercation between Scarborough dog walkers - police appeal for witnesses

The incident happened within the grassed area of Esplanade Gardens about 1pm on Wednesday February 23 2022.

It involved an altercation between two dog walkers where one punched the other in the face.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.