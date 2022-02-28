Altercation between Scarborough dog walkers - police appeal for witnesses
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault during an altercation between two dog walkers.
The incident happened within the grassed area of Esplanade Gardens about 1pm on Wednesday February 23 2022.
It involved an altercation between two dog walkers where one punched the other in the face.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220032276