Altercation between three men in Scarborough prompts police appeal for wtinesses

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an altercation in Scarborough.

The incident happened at the junction of Westborough and Alma Parade at approximately 2.15pm on Tuesday, January 9.

Three men were involved and several members of the public intervened to try and prevent the situation from escalating.

We're now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].

You can also call us on 101 and ask for Sophie Milner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.