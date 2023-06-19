Altercation in Whitby between three men prompts police appeal for witnesses

The incident happened on Church Street at around 11:30am on SaturdayJune 17 and involved three men – two aged in their 40s and one aged in his 20s.

One of the men sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230110992.