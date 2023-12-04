Amusement arcade thefts in Scarborough prompts police to release CCTV images
Officers received reports of men tampering with gaming machines to release money.
The incidents happened at Shaws Amusements during October.
North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for information about the three men pictured, as they may be able to help with enquiries.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1965 Ladly.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230210440.