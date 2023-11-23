Annual operation to keep uninsured drivers off the road launches across Scarborough, Whitby and surrounding areas
Operation Drive Insured is a week long campaign from the police force that enhances proactivity identifying the uninsured drivers on our county's roads.
Front line officers are out on patrol using their ANPR and in-car technology, to ensure these offenders are brought to justice.
Officers say that at a time when austerity is high, vehicle insurance is not a cut back you can afford to make.
Check your vehicle is insured now using https://orlo.uk/YoEcm.
In a three hour window in the York area, officers have seized four vehicles and arrested one uninsured driver on suspicion of drug driving.