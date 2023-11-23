Annual operation to keep uninsured drivers off the road launches across Scarborough, Whitby and surrounding areas

The annual Operation Drive Insured week from North Yorkshire Police has been in action across Scarborough, Whitby and the surrounding areas recently.

Operation Drive Insured is a week long campaign from the police force that enhances proactivity identifying the uninsured drivers on our county's roads.

Front line officers are out on patrol using their ANPR and in-car technology, to ensure these offenders are brought to justice.

Officers say that at a time when austerity is high, vehicle insurance is not a cut back you can afford to make.

Check your vehicle is insured now using https://orlo.uk/YoEcm.