Anti-social behaviour decreases by 18 per cent in Filey and Eastfield thanks to targeted operation by North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police have released statistics that show that anti-social behaviour is decreasing in Filey and Eastfield following a targeted operation.

In February 2025, North Yorkshire Police announced a new operation which focused on having more officers out and about on the streets.

The operation began on February 1 and since then the team have focused on targeting anti-social behaviour and crime-related incidents.

Officers have patrolled on foot as well as in police vehicles at times when anti-social behaviour reports were at their highest.

As a result of this operation, the number of reported anti-social behaviour incidents in these areas has decreased by 18 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Here is a summary of the results yielded from this operation:

Eight people were dispersed from a public area who were acting in an anti-social manner.

Four people arrested for driving whilst over the specified limit for drugs/alcohol on our local road network.

Four people detained and searched in a public area under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act, drugs located and seized, and suspects reported.

One person was detained and searched under Section 1 PACE and then arrested for possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Two vehicles were seized under S165 Road Traffic Act for driving on our local road network without valid insurance.

Four people were reported for committing road traffic offences on the local road network.

One person was arrested and reported for causing harassment, alarm and distress in a public area.

Two people arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, cannabis found and seized, and suspects released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Acting Police Sergeant Lewis Grainge from the Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I created and planned this operation with the aim of decreasing the amount of anti-social and crime-related incidents within the public areas of Eastfield, Filey and the surrounding villages.

“The arrests, dispersals, searches, seizures and reports that were identified and dealt with by the team have contributed towards keeping residents and visitors of these specific areas safe and feeling safe.

“We have also utilised the opportunity to engage with local people and encourage reporting of any instances of anti-social behaviour via the force’s website or 101”.