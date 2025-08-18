Antisocial behaviour and drug use sees closure order granted at Scarborough property

The partial closure order is in place until November 13

Scarborough Magistrates’ Court has issued a partial closure order at an address in Scarborough.

Following complaints from the local community in relation to anti-social behaviour and drug activity at the address on Longwestgate, PC Hunter of Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team applied for a partial closure order after an investigation by the Community Safety Hub.

The investigation showed that the behaviours demonstrated significant and persistent disorder and nuisance.

The partial closure order, which was granted on Thursday August 14, prohibits any person from entering the premises with the exception of three residents of the address, representatives of Beyond Housing and other professionals such as police and the local authority.

The Closure Order is in place until midnight on November 13.

Inspector Craig Regan of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are committed to keep our communities safe and we will continue to use Closure Orders to target persistent anti-social behaviour and disrupt criminal activity.

“We will tackle these behaviours, not tolerate them and will continue to work with our partners to protect our residents from further disorder.”