"Any information will be crucial": Whitby burglary causes police to launch CCTV request
It happened between the evening of Friday July 4 and the morning of Monday July 7, on Larpool Lane Industrial Estate. It involved a closed premises being entered and a large number of tools and building equipment being taken.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from the community who may have witnessed anything directly or seen any suspicious activity in the area between those times - particularly around the industrial estate and the New Bridge area.
“We are seeking any CCTV or dashcam footage of vehicles or people accessing the industrial site or parked up nearby between those times. Any information will be crucial and helpful to our investigation.
“Email PC 390 Sunderland on [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 390, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “Quote reference 12250123903 when passing on information.”