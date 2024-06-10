It happened overnight between 1.45am and 10.50am on Sunday June 9, and involved a window of a blue 2013 Vauxhall Corsa being smashed.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with any information, particularly any witnesses or anyone who may have dash camera footage.

It is believed the vehicle was parked in a field with numerous other vehicles in attendance at an event at the location.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathanial Stott.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.