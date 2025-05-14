Appeal after collision in Scarborough car park

Pavilion House Car Park - Image: Google Maps

Police in Scarborough are investigating a collision at the Pavilion House Car Park on Westborough.

A resident’s vehicle was damaged in the car park in an incident that is believed to have occurred on April 29.

The vehicle, a blue Vauxhall Tigra, sustained damage to the nearside panels.

A note was left on the vehicle however the mobile number was incomplete.

Anyone who was in the area at this time, has dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the investigation, or who left the incomplete note is asked to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250077662.