Appeal after four face-covered young men confront passer-by in Eastfield

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information regarding an incident that occurred on Wednesday February 5.

The incident concerns a group of four unidentified young males that were acting suspiciously in the Dell area of Eastfield at around 2.50pm, and were involved in the confrontation of passing member of the public.

The four males were described as approximately 5ft tall, wearing dark clothing and with face coverings.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or or who has any information that may assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 12250022429.