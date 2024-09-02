Appeal after man and woman left Whitby restaurant without paying
Police are investigating the incident and have released an image of a man and a woman they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.
The pair went to Al Taco on Baxtergate with what is believed to be their family, and ordered four adult meals and two drinks, but left without making payment on Wednesday, August 14.
Anyone who recognises the people in the image is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1371 Ruth Atkins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240147565 when passing on information.