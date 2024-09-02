North Yorkshire Police has released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a man and woman who left a Whitby restaurant without paying for their meal.

Police are investigating the incident and have released an image of a man and a woman they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The pair went to Al Taco on Baxtergate with what is believed to be their family, and ordered four adult meals and two drinks, but left without making payment on Wednesday, August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises the people in the image is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1371 Ruth Atkins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240147565 when passing on information.