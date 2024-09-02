Appeal after man and woman left Whitby restaurant without paying

By Louise French
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incidentNorth Yorkshire Police has released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
North Yorkshire Police has released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a man and woman who left a Whitby restaurant without paying for their meal.

Police are investigating the incident and have released an image of a man and a woman they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The pair went to Al Taco on Baxtergate with what is believed to be their family, and ordered four adult meals and two drinks, but left without making payment on Wednesday, August 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the people in the image is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1371 Ruth Atkins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240147565 when passing on information.