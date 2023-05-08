Appeal after motorcyclist dies as a result of falling from his bike near Cayton Bay, Scarborough

The incident happened at around 1.25pm on Sunday April 16 on the A165, Filey Road, near the roundabout for Osgodby park and ride.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man from Hull, was riding towards Filey with a group of other bikers when it is believed he attempted to overtake a red car but fell from his bike, suffering serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died almost two weeks after the incident.

Emergency services at the scene

Officers are appealing to anyone who recalls seeing the group of riders, anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of before or after, to get in touch.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and email TC1674 Richard Grey at [email protected] or call 101 quoting reference 12230067662.

Advertisement Hide Ad