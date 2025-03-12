Appeal after suspected crossbow damage to a fence in Scarborough

The incident is believed to have taken place on March 1

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a fence was damaged in the Gildercliffe area of Scarborough.

Officers believe that the damage was caused by a crossbow after crossbow arrows were discovered in the residents’ gardens and in the fence.

Police are now appealing for help to find the person responsible.

A spokesperson fro North Yorkshire Police said: “Did you or anyone living with you, hear or see anything around the date and location?

“Do you have any CCTV/doorbell or other footage that may have captured the offence, or any suspicious activity in the area?

“Do you have any information about the owner of the crossbow? If you are aware of anyone who owns one, please get in touch.

“Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to contact PC Joanne Fawcett at [email protected]

“If you prefer, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250041192 when passing on information.”

It is an offence for anyone under the age of 18 years of age to hire, buy or possess such a weapon.