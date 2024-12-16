Appeal after two quad bikes and a motorbike stolen from the Lealholm area, near Whitby
Police have made an appeal to the public after two quad bikes and a motorbike were stolen from the Lealholm area in the early hours of Sunday December 15.
Officers located one of the quad bikes in the Grangetown area of Cleveland.
The vehicles that haven't been located are a Honda Big Red Quad with a sprayer on the back and a Kawasaki KX 85 Scrambler.
Email [email protected] if you have seen anything or if you have any information regarding this incident.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Dan Hardey, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Within 30 days of this appeal, you can submit relevant video and images to police here.