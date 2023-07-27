News you can trust since 1882
Appeal following altercation between four women in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information following an altercation in the town.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

The incident occurred in Sanctuary Bar on St Nicholas Street, between 03:00am - 03:30am on Saturday 22 July 2023 and involved at least four women.

Following the incident, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for assault.

She was interviewed and released under investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following altercation between four women in ScarboroughPolice have appealed for witnesses to come forward following altercation between four women in Scarborough
Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Bryony Harper.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230136199 when passing information.