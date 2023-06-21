Appeal following attempted burglary of North York Moors petrol station

The incident happened shortly before 1am on Tuesday, June 20 at the filling station which is located on the A171 road, near to Scaling Reservoir.

During the attempted burglary damage was caused to the rear door, security lighting and CCTV cameras.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV footage, or saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area should contact North Yorkshire Police to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Scaling Dam BP Filling Station on the A171 - Image: Google Maps

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.