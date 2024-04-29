Police received reports at around 2.45pm that a white Citroen DS4 and a black Volkswagen transporter had been involved in a collision on Sewerby Road.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday April 23.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or, has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, to please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 283 of 21 April.”