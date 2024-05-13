The motorbike is believed to have been taken between 7.30-8.30pm on April 23

Humberside Police is appealing for information after reports of a motorbike being stolen in Bridlington on Tuesday April 23.

It is believed that between 7.30pm and 8.30pm a black DSR SM 125 motorbike, with green and white markings (pictured) was stolen from Harrington Road.

Anyone who has information, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with enquiries should contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 451 of April 23.

