Appeal following theft from The Feather Trail Café in Helmsley
It happened at The Feather Trail Café on Castlegate at around midnight between Friday January 10 and Saturday January 11.
Two men were seen entering the grounds of the premises and stealing a security camera.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two individuals acting suspiciously in the Helmsley area around this time.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Calum Sutherland.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250005923 when providing any information.