Appeal following theft of scrap metal in Filey

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a theft of scrap metal which occurred in Filey.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a theft of scrap metal which occurred in Filey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 9.33 am on Tuesday October 7, on West Road.

Several items of scrap which consisted of brass taps, aluminium secondary glazing, brass door handles, brass letter boxes and copper pipping to the value of £300 was stolen.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about two suspects who were seen in a white Transit Van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is described as a white man, average build and around 5'10 tall. He was wearing a grey and black baseball cap, a black and blue jacket with black trousers and black trainers.

Suspect two is also described as white, average build, aged between 25-35 years old, 5'10 tall with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey and black tracksuit jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

Both suspects had white gloves on.

Anyone with information which may help police with their enquiries is asked email Paul.O'[email protected], alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul O'Neill, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250196388 when passing on information.