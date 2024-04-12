Appeal following violent incident on Jonno's Field in Scarborough
Police are appealing for information about an altercation that occurred on Jonno’s Field off Barrowcliff Road in Scarborough.
It happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Monday April 8, and involved a number of young males fighting with each other.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recorded the incident on a mobile device, to come forward.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Andrew Gambles.
Quote reference 12240061573 when passing on information.