Police are appealing for information after a violent incident on Jonno's Field

It happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Monday April 8, and involved a number of young males fighting with each other.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recorded the incident on a mobile device, to come forward.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Andrew Gambles.