Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an attempted burglary of a house in Eastfield.

In the early hours of Tuesday September 24, between midnight and 1am, someone attempted to gain entry to a house on The Boulevard, Eastfield.

Officers are appealing for CCTV and information about any suspicious activity in this area.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help with the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Scott Sunderland or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240174827 when passing on information.