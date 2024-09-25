Officers have appealed for any information which may help the investigation

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an attempted burglary of a house in Eastfield.

In the early hours of Tuesday September 24, between midnight and 1am, someone attempted to gain entry to a house on The Boulevard, Eastfield.

Officers are appealing for CCTV and information about any suspicious activity in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Email [email protected] with any information that could help with the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Scott Sunderland or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240174827 when passing on information.