Appeal for CCTV following attempted burglary in the Scarborough area
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an attempted burglary of a house in Eastfield.
In the early hours of Tuesday September 24, between midnight and 1am, someone attempted to gain entry to a house on The Boulevard, Eastfield.
Officers are appealing for CCTV and information about any suspicious activity in this area.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help with the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Scott Sunderland or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240174827 when passing on information.