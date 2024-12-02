Appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage following knife-point robbery in Scarborough

The male suspect made repeated threats to stab and kill the staff member while lunging the knife toward them.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help identify a male suspect who threated to stab and kill a Scarborough convenience store employee.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.40pm on Friday November 29, at the Go Local convenience store on Scalby Road.

A young male entered the store armed with a long-bladed knife, threatening a member of staff working behind the counter.

The suspect made repeated threats to stab and kill the staff member while lunging the knife toward them.

He demanded the till be opened and the money handed over, repeatedly using threatening language.

The suspect spoke with an accent not believed to be local to Scarborough.

He is described as a white male and was wearing all black clothing with a face covering at the time.

Officers are asking for anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

This includes anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident as this information could be crucial to the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to email [email protected] or contact Scarborough CID on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, quoting occurrence number 12240218364.