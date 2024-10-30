Appeal for cyclist to come forward following collision on Seamer Road, Scarborough

Officers are appealing for a teenager who was in a collision with a red Corsa to come forward

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for a cyclist to come forward following a minor collision on Seamer Road at Stoneacre, Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are concerned for the welfare of the cyclist involved and want to ensure he receives treatment for the injuries sustained.

The collision happened earlier today (October 30) at 1.07pm and was between a red Corsa car and a cyclist, described as a boy aged around 15-years-old, who was on an electric bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for the cyclist, any witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should email [email protected] or alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Emily Myers.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference 12240198172 when passing on information.