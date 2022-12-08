Appeal for dashcam footage after crash on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington
Humberside Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a collision on the A165 near Bridlington in November.
Police officers investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday November 26 are appealing for information which may assist with their lines of enquiry.
At around 7:30pm whilst travelling along the A165, Scarborough Road towards Bridlington, a black Seat Ibiza left the road and crashed through a hedge into a field. Thankfully, the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.
It is reported that two other vehicles were travelling in convoy with the Seat and the driver of a Grey Ford Fiesta was subsequently arrested.
He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
Humberside Police is appealing for anybody who was driving along Scarborough Road between 7:00pm and 7:30pm, who may have seen any of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them on their non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 512 of November 26 2022.