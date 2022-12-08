News you can trust since 1882
Appeal for dashcam footage after crash on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington

Humberside Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a collision on the A165 near Bridlington in November.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 2:37pm

Police officers investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday November 26 are appealing for information which may assist with their lines of enquiry.

At around 7:30pm whilst travelling along the A165, Scarborough Road towards Bridlington, a black Seat Ibiza left the road and crashed through a hedge into a field. Thankfully, the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

It is reported that two other vehicles were travelling in convoy with the Seat and the driver of a Grey Ford Fiesta was subsequently arrested.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the incident to come forward
He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Humberside Police is appealing for anybody who was driving along Scarborough Road between 7:00pm and 7:30pm, who may have seen any of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them on their non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 512 of November 26 2022.