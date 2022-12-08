Appeal for dashcam footage after crash on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington

Police officers investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday November 26 are appealing for information which may assist with their lines of enquiry.

At around 7:30pm whilst travelling along the A165, Scarborough Road towards Bridlington, a black Seat Ibiza left the road and crashed through a hedge into a field. Thankfully, the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

It is reported that two other vehicles were travelling in convoy with the Seat and the driver of a Grey Ford Fiesta was subsequently arrested.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the incident to come forward

He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.