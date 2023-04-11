Appeal for dashcam footage after two vehicle accident on B1248 near Malton

It happened at about 6.40pm on Good Friday (April 7) and involved an old model Vauxhall Astra estate and a silver Subaru car.

The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries after the vehicle had its front offside wheel ripped off the axle.

The driver of the Astra estate failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was seen heading along the B1248 towards the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for information after the two vehicle crash that happened near Malton

As well as witnesses to the collision itself, police are also appealing for motorists travelling on the B1248 with any relevant dash-cam footage that may have seen the vehicle immediately before or after the collision.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matt Smout.

