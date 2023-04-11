News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
56 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Appeal for dashcam footage after two vehicle accident on B1248 near Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage for a two-vehicle collision on the B1248 Main Street at Wharram Le Street, near Malton.

By Louise Perrin
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 07:47 BST

It happened at about 6.40pm on Good Friday (April 7) and involved an old model Vauxhall Astra estate and a silver Subaru car.

The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries after the vehicle had its front offside wheel ripped off the axle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Astra estate failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was seen heading along the B1248 towards the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for information after the two vehicle crash that happened near MaltonPolice are appealing for information after the two vehicle crash that happened near Malton
Police are appealing for information after the two vehicle crash that happened near Malton
Most Popular

As well as witnesses to the collision itself, police are also appealing for motorists travelling on the B1248 with any relevant dash-cam footage that may have seen the vehicle immediately before or after the collision.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matt Smout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230061960 when providing details.

Read More
Yorkshire crime: Seaside police pursuit ends in woman being arrested for cocaine