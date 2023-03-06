Appeal for help to find missing Andrew who was last seen in Bridlington
Humberside Police are searching for a man named Andrew who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By Louise Perrin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:58am
Andrew, 39, is described as 5ft9, slim build and was last seen wearing a black and red sports top, black polo shirt with a white viper logo on the back, black coat with fur in the hood, denim blue jeans, black trainers.
He was last seen in the Bridlington area at around 1.15am on Saturday March 4.
If you’ve seen him call 101 quoting log 299 of 05/03/2023.