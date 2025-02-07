Appeal for help to find missing Portsmouth girl, 15, who may be in Scarborough area

Missing Bethany has links to the Scarborough area

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for information to help find a missing girl from Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am yesterday (6/2) in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside.

She has links to Sheffield, Beverley and Scarborough.

Bethany is described as white, about 5ft 3in tall, with long dark hair with blonde streaks.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they should call 999 quoting reference 44250056443.