Appeal for help to find missing Portsmouth girl, 15, who may be in Scarborough area
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for information to help find a missing girl from Portsmouth.
Bethany, 15, was last seen at about 10am yesterday (6/2) in the Portsmouth area wearing pink or red pyjama bottoms and a black coat but is believed to have travelled to Yorkshire or Humberside.
She has links to Sheffield, Beverley and Scarborough.
Bethany is described as white, about 5ft 3in tall, with long dark hair with blonde streaks.
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they should call 999 quoting reference 44250056443.