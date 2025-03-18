Appeal for help to identify next of kin following death of 66-year-old Bridlington man
Police in Bridlington have appealed for help to locate the next of kin of a 66-year-old Bridlington man.
John Sawdon was discovered to have died at his home on Greenfield Road in Bridlington on Saturday March 8.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite several lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “If you are John’s next of kin, or know who is, please contact the Coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.”