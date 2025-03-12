Appeal for help to identify two men following assault in Scarborough bar
Police in Scarborough are appealing for help to identify two men following an assault in Chaplin’s Bar on St Thomas Street.
The incident took place on February 8 leaving the victim of the assault bruised and very shaken up.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you can help us identify the men, please get in touch as we believe they will have information that will assist our investigation.
“Anyone with any information is asked to email ‘[email protected]’
“You can also call 101 and pass information for incident number 12250024661
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”