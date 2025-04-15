Appeal for help to locate wanted man believed to be in North Yorkshire

Matthew Segger

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to locate a wanted man who is believed to be in the county.

Matthew Segger, 37, is wanted for the attempted theft of a telehandler.

Police believe Segger is likely to be in North Yorkshire or Darlington.

Anyone who sees him, or who has information about his current whereabouts, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, call 999.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250051777 when providing information.