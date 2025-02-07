Appeal for information about public order incident on Cinder Track near Whitby

The start of the Whitby to Scarborough Cinder Track

Police are appealing for information about a public order incident in the Stainsacre area of Whitby.

It happened on the Old Cinder Track, close to The Windmill Inn, on Saturday January 25.

It involved a man and a woman with three lurcher-type dogs and a small terrier who were thought to be acting suspiciously.

When a member of the public challenged them, the man is reported to have become abusive and made threats which left the person very shaken.

The Old Cinder Track is a popular route for dog walkers, and it is thought that there may be several members of the public that may have witnessed this incident.

Police are particularly appealing for information about a man described as thick set, approximately 5ft 9in tall, wearing camouflage top and bottoms and a face mask.

The woman is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, with long black hair and wearing a black coat and black trousers.

She was carrying a small terrier dog in a bright orange harness.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lauren Lax, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference NYP-25012025-0302 when passing on information.