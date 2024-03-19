Appeal for information after 'a number of items' of clothing are taken from Malton store

Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to

Officers have issued a CCTV still image of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft from Parnabys, Wheelgate on Saturday December 23.

During the theft a number of items of clothing were taken from the country clothing and footwear store.

Police are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.