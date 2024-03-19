Appeal for information after 'a number of items' of clothing are taken from Malton store

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after a theft in Malton.
By Louise French
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:21 GMT
Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to

Officers have issued a CCTV still image of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft from Parnabys, Wheelgate on Saturday December 23.

During the theft a number of items of clothing were taken from the country clothing and footwear store.

Police are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230246506 when passing on information.