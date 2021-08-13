Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Runswick Bay

The incident happened on Wednesday August 11 2021, at around 4.00 pm and involved a man and a woman who were walking their dog along the beach and a group of three men accompanied by three small black dogs.

The assault happened after the couple’s dog and one of the group’s dogs were involved in an altercation. It resulted in a cut to the victim’s face although no medical attention was required.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the three men in the group.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the main suspect, who is described as a white, 5’10” tall, aged in his late 30s, to early 40s, wearing a grey or black t-shirt and orange shorts. He was accompanied by another two males, and 3 small black dogs.

Anyone who was on the beach at the time or has any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harvey Ross.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210179163.

Contact details: Harvey Ross - #0366 [email protected] | 30366