Appeal for information after bins block road in Bridlington
Police in Bridlington are appealing for information after residents on Marton Road reported that bins have been placed across the road during the night, completely blocking the highway on numerous occasions .
By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:18 BST
A photograph shared on the Humberside Police Facebook page highlight the danger posed to traffic.
It is an offence to wilfully obstruct a highway, for the obvious safety issues it can cause if a vehicle were to hit them when travelling, especially at night.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote Log 103 05/04/2023.