Appeal for information after bird shot in chest near Filey Dams
Police believe that a firearm was used near a residential area close to Filey Dams nature reserve between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday August 1.
A wood pigeon was shot in the chest and died of its injuries.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If anybody was in the local area at the above time and has any information, we would appreciate your cooperation with the investigation.
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12250143151 when passing on information.