Appeal for information after bird shot in chest near Filey Dams

Filey Dams Nature Reserve

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about potential firearm shots after a bird was killed near Filey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe that a firearm was used near a residential area close to Filey Dams nature reserve between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday August 1.

A wood pigeon was shot in the chest and died of its injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If anybody was in the local area at the above time and has any information, we would appreciate your cooperation with the investigation.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250143151 when passing on information.