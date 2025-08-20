Appeal for information after bird shot in chest near Filey Dams

By Louise French
Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 12:38 BST
Filey Dams Nature Reserveplaceholder image
Filey Dams Nature Reserve
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about potential firearm shots after a bird was killed near Filey.

Police believe that a firearm was used near a residential area close to Filey Dams nature reserve between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday August 1.

Most Popular

A wood pigeon was shot in the chest and died of its injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If anybody was in the local area at the above time and has any information, we would appreciate your cooperation with the investigation.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250143151 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice