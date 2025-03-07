Appeal for information after car windscreen damaged in Scarborough
It happened between the hours of 7pm on Monday, March 3 and 4am on Tuesday, March 4 and involved damage to a windscreen of a vehicle.
Police are particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or heard anything relevant to this incident, or have any CCTV, ring doorbell or other evidence that will help identify a suspect.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Leanne Sheridan or contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (quote reference number 12250039133).
