Appeal for information after caravan set on fire in Eastfield

By Louise French
Published 28th May 2025, 12:11 BST
Police are appealing for information following a fire in EastfieldPolice are appealing for information following a fire in Eastfield
Police are appealing for information following a fire in Eastfield
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a caravan was set on fire in Eastfield.

The incident happened at 11.45pm Tuesday (May 27) on Dale Edge.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV footage which captured it to come forward.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 331 Megan Smith or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250095321.

