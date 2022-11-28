Appeal for information after collision between car and pedestrian in Whitby
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 76-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a collision in Whitby on Friday November 25.
By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 2:31pm
Around 6.25pm a collison occurred between a female pedestrian and a Lexus saloon car on Mayfield Road, Whitby.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains at this time.
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch. Email huw.walke[email protected] or call 101, select option 2 and ask for TC 1786 Walkey.
Most Popular
Ref: 12220209340