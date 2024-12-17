Appeal for information after distinctive bicycle stolen in Eastfield

The distinctive bike was stolen from the A64 Seamer Road park and ride

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the theft of a bicycle in Eastfield, Scarborough.

The incident occurred before 1pm on Friday December 13, at the A64 Park and Ride on Seamer Road.

The owner had securely locked the bike at the site at 4.45am and discovered it stolen upon returning at 2.50pm.

A friend of the victim reported seeing the stolen bike being ridden by a male along Seamer Road, heading towards Eastfield, at approximately 1pm.

Police are particularly seeking information about who is responsible for this theft or the identity of anyone who may have recently come into possession of the stolen bike.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling along Seamer Road at that time and may have relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, should email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for Peter Henderson.

When providing information, quote reference 12240227547.