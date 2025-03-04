Appeal for information after expensive hairdryer stolen during Whitby burglary

Police are appealing for information after an expensive hairdryer stolen during a burglary in Whitby

Police in Whitby are appealing for information about a burglary during which a Shark hairdryer was taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at an address on Prospect Hill between Tuesday February 25 and Sunday March 2

A window was smashed to gain entry.

Officers are appealing for any information about the incident including any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist in identifying those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would also like to hear from anyone who has recently been offered a Shark hairdryer for sale. It was in a box when it was taken.

Email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250037902 when passing on information.