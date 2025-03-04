Appeal for information after expensive hairdryer stolen during Whitby burglary
It happened at an address on Prospect Hill between Tuesday February 25 and Sunday March 2
A window was smashed to gain entry.
Officers are appealing for any information about the incident including any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist in identifying those responsible.
They would also like to hear from anyone who has recently been offered a Shark hairdryer for sale. It was in a box when it was taken.
Email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12250037902 when passing on information.