Appeal for information after fence panels damaged in Pickering park

By Louise French
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:22 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after fence panels were damaged in a Pickering park
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a criminal damage incident that occurred in Pickering.

It happened overnight between Sunday September 15 and Monday September 16 in Woodlands Park, Pickering.

Several fence panels in the park were damaged.

A full investigation is underway and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12240168769 when passing information.

