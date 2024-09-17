Appeal for information after fence panels damaged in Pickering park
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a criminal damage incident that occurred in Pickering.
It happened overnight between Sunday September 15 and Monday September 16 in Woodlands Park, Pickering.
Several fence panels in the park were damaged.
A full investigation is underway and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12240168769 when passing information.